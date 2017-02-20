Soccer star Abby Wambach is engaged to Christian blogger Glennon Doyle Melton

Feb 20, 2017, 11:16 AM ET
PHOTO: Former U.S. Womens Soccer player Abby Wambach (L) and Glennon Doyle Melton attend the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic, Feb. 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas.PlayFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV
Retired U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach is engaged to Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton.

The Momastery blogger and mother of three made the announcement on her Facebook page Saturday.

"Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever," she wrote, beside a black and white photo of the couple's hands, showing off their diamond rings.

"Love Wins," she added.

Wambach, 36, and Melton, 40, went public with their relationship last November.

In a Facebook post at the time, Melton, who is best known for her bestselling books, "Carry On, Warrior" and "Love Warrior," told her 645,000 followers that she was in love with Wambach three months after announcing her split from her husband of 14 years, Craig Melton.

"She’s unwaveringly good to Craig, to the kids, to Sister and to all my people. And oh my God, she is so good to me," she wrote next to a photo of her and Wambach. "She loves me for all the things I’ve always wanted to be loved for. She’s just my favorite. My person."

Calling themselves a "beautiful, modern family," Melton wrote, "We have family dinners together -- all six of us -- and Abby cooks. (She is an AMAZING chef because Jesus loves me)."

Melton's surprise post came two months after Wambach announced that she and wife Sarah Huffman were divorcing.

The former couple shared a high-profile kiss after Wambach led the U.S. women's soccer team to victory in the 2015 World Cup.

On Valentine's Day, Wambach wrote, "I found myself when I met you @glennondoylemelton. The end. I love you!"