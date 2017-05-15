Soccer star Abby Wambach married Christian blogger Glennon Doyle Melton

Former World Cup soccer star Abby Wambach announced today on Instagram that she is now married.

The retired U.S. soccer player shared a photo of herself with her new wife, Christian blogger Glennon Doyle Melton, on Monday, along with the caption, "5.14.17."

Another photo that Wombach and Doyle both posted depicts the star athlete wearing a sweatshirt the reads, "Christian mommy blogger's wife."

"My beloveds - please never give up on love. Life could surprise the hell out of you," Doyle wrote on her Instagram page. "Trust me - you might just wake up one morning and find yourself smack dab in the middle of heaven. I love my wife. LOVE WINS."

Wambach, 36, and Melton, 41, announced their engagement in February, just a few months after they went public with their relationship. This is the second marriage for both.

Wambach was previously married to former professional soccer player Sarah Huffman, until they split in September. Melton had been married to Craig Melton for 14 years before she announced their separation in August.

Melton has three children from her first marriage.

"We are a modern, beautiful family," she wrote last year. "Our children are loved. So loved. And because of all of that love, they are brave. When Craig and I sat them down to tell them about Abby I started by saying: 'In our family, we live and tell the truth about who we are no matter what, and then love each other through it -- and I’m about to show you how that’s done.'"

5.14.17 A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on May 15, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

This tho... @glennondoylemelton A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on May 15, 2017 at 7:07am PDT