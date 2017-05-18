Police: Chris Cornell's death being investigated as 'possible suicide'

Singer Chris Cornell's death at the age of 52 is being investigated as a "possible suicide," Detroit Police confirmed to ABC News on Thursday morning.

Officer Jennifer Moreno told ABC News that the singer was found at midnight in his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit after being checked on by a family friend. Moreno confirmed the general investigation as a "possible suicide," but could not comment on any of the specifics of how he was found.

Cornell had just performed a concert with Soundgarden at the Fox Theater in Detroit on Wednesday night. The rocker teased the show in a tweet sent out at 8:06 p.m., writing, "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!!"

Cornell's death was first confirmed by his representative Brian Bumbery, who said it was "sudden and unexpected."

"Chris Cornell passed away late last night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause," Bumbery of BB Gun Press said in a statement. "They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Cornell first rose to stardom nearly three decades ago as the lead vocalist of the Seattle-based grunge rock band Soundgarden. In addition to his notable work in bands, Cornell also had a successful solo career.

Soundgarden announced 18 shows as a part of its North American headline tour in late February. The set was scheduled to end on May 27 in Oklahoma, according to promotional material.

Cornell also toured last year with his group Temple of the Dog, which consisted of members from both Soundgarden and Pearl Jam.

Cornell has sold more than 30 million records as a part of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog, according to his website.

ABC News' Monica Escobedo contributed to this report.