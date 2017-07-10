"Spider-Man: Homecoming" dominated the box office over the weekend, pulling in north of $100 million.

But as with all Marvel movies, there are usually more new questions that arise after the film’s screening. Yes, this includes that post-credit scene.

It goes without saying that there are MAJOR SPOILERS ahead! If you have not seen the film and care, this is your chance to click away.

Here are the top burning questions to ponder:

1 - The Vulture

At the end of the film, Peter Parker does what he does best, saves the day, without taking a life. Spider-Man beats Michael Keaton's Vulture and goes back to save his nefarious enemy and hand him over to the cops, instead of letting him die.

In the first post-credit scene, Keaton's character is scene now in jail. Another crime boss (who may be the Scorpion) approaches him looking for information on who Spider-Man really is. Now, the Vulture knows, but he doesn't tell and plays it cool, possibly saving Spidey and his family.

The question is, does this mean Keaton is coming back? It's reminiscent of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in "Daredevil," where he appeared in more than one story arc. Maybe we'll see the former Batman icon in "Spider-Man 2" or even an Marvel Cinematic Universe film?

2 - Mary Jane

So Zendaya kind of misled the media leading up to this movie by saying she wasn't Mary Jane. Throughout the whole movie, she isn't Mary Jane but Michelle. At the end, she says, "My friends call me MJ."

Boom! Does this mean she'll actually be Parker's love interest moving forward? That's a pretty safe bet.

3 - The Avengers

Tom Holland is coming into his prime here and in this film, he's offered a spot on The Avengers toward the end of the film. He turns it down to be everyone's "neighborhood Spider-Man" for a while and just to be a teenager.

This is pretty consistent with the books and Spider-Man eventually does join the famed squad and gets mentored by Tony Stark himself. So, the question isn't if, but maybe when, this will actually happen? Also, there’s a glimpse of a new Spidey suit Stark made for Parker that he turns down. It looks very impressive and a bit like the one he gets in 2005's "Civil War." When will we see him try it on? Maybe during the events of "Infinity War?"

The one he had in this film had all sorts of cool stuff like web guns and a buddy who flies off his chest and scopes out the situation if he's in a tough spot. So, imagine what Stark has in mind for Parker in the future.

4 - Venom

Parker's buddy Ned asks him at one point whether he can "spit venom." Well, you don't have to be a Spidey die-hard to know that might be mentioning his famed foe Venom. Tom Hardy is already cast to play the character for Sony, but there's some confusion about whether the two will live in the same world.

Maybe this is a tease of something we can expect!

5 - Pepper?!

After taking some time apart, Pepper Potts comes out of nowhere at the end to greet Tony. They also announce their engagement. Is Gwyneth Paltrow back in the role she made famous opposite Robert Downey Jr.?

For that answer, we'll have to wait until next year and "Infinity War."

6 - Karen

Yep, the artificial intelligence voice in Spidey's suit was Karen, aka Jennifer Connolly, aka the real-life wife of Paul Bettany, who played the first AI voice Jarvis from Iron Man's suit. You catch all that? That may mean a recurring role for the Oscar winner in this franchise, but don't expect her to become a female Vision (a member of the Avengers) like Bettany has. Or should you?

7 - Miles Morales

Now, everyone lost their minds when Donald Glover was cast in this film because everyone wants him to be Miles Morales, the new Spider-Man from the books. This wasn't so, but Glover was Aaron Davis, who is the uncle of Morales.

Could this be another tie and hint at the future?!

Marvel and ABC News are both part of parent Disney Co.