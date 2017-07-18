Stan Lee imprints his hands and feet in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

Stan Lee was honored with an imprint ceremony at Hollywood's famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday.

The 94-year-old comic book publishing legend put his hands and feet in a block of cement, which will be displayed on the sidewalk outside the theater.

Producer Kevin Feige and actors Kevin Smith, Clark Gregg, Chadwick Boseman and Jason Mewes all spoke fondly of Lee, gushing about his legacy and how he touched their lives.

Mewes also paid homage to Lee's wife of 69 years, Joan, who died earlier this month, saying she "had just as much impact on Stan as Stan had on the rest of us."

"I’ve been the luckiest man in the world because I’ve had friends and to have the right friends is everything. People you can depend on, people who tell you the truth if you ask something. I’ve been lucky," Lee said. "I’ve been lucky to have a wonderful wife. And I’m lucky to be standing here in front of you now wishing desperately that I had written a speech!"

The past few days have been exciting for Lee, who, just a few days ago, was named a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo, alongside Mark Hamill, Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg. The co-creator of characters including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor and the X-Men told the crowd at the imprint ceremony that he was "overwhelmed" by the day's festivities.

"I can’t tell you what this means to me. I’m thrilled," he said. "And if I’m half as good as everybody said I am I’m far too good to be wasting time with ordinary people. But I seem to be spending my life with ordinary people who are the best people in the world."