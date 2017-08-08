He's not allowed to dish much, but "Star Wars" actor John Boyega did reveal some "Last Jedi" secrets in his latest interview with Variety.

The actor, who plays stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn, told the magazine that even though they dispatched with The First Order's Starkiller Base in 2015's "The Force Awakens," things aren't looking good for Poe, General Leia and company.

"The Resistance isn’t in the best condition," he said. "Things are shaky."

Boyega, 25, added that the movie will center around various characters deciding what side they are on. "It’s an epic dark story," he said, according to Variety. "At the same time it’s still fun. It’s still ‘Star Wars.’”

"The Last Jedi" also will be the late Carrie Fisher's last "Star Wars" film. Boyega told ABC News's "Popcorn with Peter Travers" earlier this month that this film sends Leia off in "an amazing way."

He also said he has quite a few scenes with the iconic princess turned general.

In the new interview with Variety, Boyega adds that "Carrie Fisher means freedom. She influenced people to be authentic and say what you want, however you want. I’ll miss her energy. You were always going to hear Carrie Fisher somewhere saying something that she has no business saying, that makes everybody laugh."

"The Last Jedi" hits theaters on Dec. 15.

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.