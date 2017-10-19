A new "Star Wars" game lets you watch certain classic events from the perspective of the Evil Empire.

"Battlefront II" just dropped a new trailer for the EA game out next month and its single player story mode actually takes place from the perspective of the Imperial forces.

This is the sequel to 2015's very successful "Battlefront" and it features a story that, much like the new books, shows and movies, is canon material.

The trailer for the game features Iden Versio, played by "True Blood" and "The League" actress Janina Gavankar, as she watches the Empire crumble at the hands of Luke Skywalker and the Rebel army.

Versio and her Inferno Squad were soldiers tasked to keep the second Death Star safe and if you've seen "Return of the Jedi," you know how that goes.

According to Gavankar, the story will span several years between the events of "Episode VI" and "The Force Awakens." That means there could be tie-ins for the upcoming "Last Jedi" out in December.

The game will also let you play as "Star Wars" icons past and present, including Rey, Han Solo and of course Luke.

"Star Wars: Battlefront II" is out Nov. 17.