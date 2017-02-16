'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Force Friday II announced for September

Fans may have to wait till December to find out exactly who the "last Jedi" are, but some of the official toys for the latest "Star Wars" movie will be available long before that!

Disney and Lucasfilm just announced that Force Friday II will take place around the globe on September 1. The first Force Friday from last year, in advance of "The Force Awakens," included different fans, media outlets, YouTubers and toy enthusiasts unboxing various new toys inspired by the film over the course of almost a full day.

Hint -- these new toys are also a great way to investigate new characters and hopefully find out more information about the key players in a galaxy far, far away. The collectibles, books, apparel are items from some favorite characters like last year's Rey, Kylo Ren and Finn.

Disney

Last year during the event, audiences got a look at BB-8 by Sphero, Ren's lightsaber, Poe Dameron's X-Wing and a new Lego Millennium Falcon.

"We’re excited to confirm that Star Wars Force Friday is back for 'The Last Jedi.' Plans for this year's world-wide event are top secret but expect something befitting the excitement around the next episode of the Star Wars saga," Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media said in a statement about the big announcement.

In addition to the live-streamed unveiling events that happen over a few days around the world, fans can get their hands on new merchandise starting at midnight on Force Friday.

