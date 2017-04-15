For three seasons, the adventures of a scrappy band of rebels taking on the whole Empire have taken place on the small screen.

That is, until filmmakers behind last December's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" added a few "Rebels" Easter eggs to scenes at the Rebel base on Yavin IV, like spunky droid Chopper, a PA announcement summoning a main character, and the TV show's iconic ship, the Ghost.

And with the announcement today that the show will end its critically acclaimed run on DisneyXD after the upcoming fourth season, speculation is ripe among fans curious about how it all will end for characters Hera, Kanan, Ezra Sabine and Zeb. (And Chopper, of course.)

Since the Ghost also pops up in several quick space battle shots during the epic Battle of Scarif finale in "Rogue One," ABC News asked executive producer Dave Filoni if that is where the "Rebels" end will play out, too.

The answer, he says, is no.

"I wouldn't like hanging this entire series we've done, and my characters, on something else we've already seen," Filoni tells ABC. "There would have to be something really epic that my guys are doing in that battle. And if there was something epic, it should've been in the movie."

That means while the Rogue One/Rebels connections are cool for fans, Filoni says the Rebels -- voiced by actors including Freddie Prinze Jr., Tiya Sircar, Taylor Gray, Vanessa Marshall, and Steve Blum -- will get their own "epic finale" without relying on any other "Star Wars" stories.

"If you started with rebels you can watch the entire thing and never see any of the movies and still get the spirit of what 'Star Wars' is and how it all works," Filoni said.

The fourth season of "Star Wars Rebels" airs in the fall on DisneyXD and is produced by Lucasfilm, a division of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.