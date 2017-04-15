Watch the 1st teaser for the final season of 'Star Wars: Rebels'

"Star Wars: Rebels" Executive Producer Dave Filoni said today his team all felt "the time was right" for Ezra (Taylor Gray), Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and the rest of the Ghost crew to complete their run on the acclaimed Disney XD show.

The upcoming fourth season of "Rebels" will be its last and will air this coming fall with 15 episodes.

"The characters were at a point where their story, and their destinies, should finally be revealed," Filoni added in an official release today announcing the last season of the show. He added that in no way is this the end of what his team is doing in "Star Wars" animation.

At the end of last season, we saw an epic confrontation between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul. We also saw a familiar hero in his younger years -- Luke Skywalker. During a panel today at "Star Wars" Celebration in Orlando, Florida, the cast teased that fans will also see more familiar faces in the new and final season.

"I wish you didn't have to wait till the fall," show voice-over star Freddie Prinze Jr. told the fans in attendance at Celebration.

"It's not like anything else we've done before on the show," Filoni added. "It's different, a little dark."

The storyline for the animated show starts after the events of "Episode III - Revenge of the Sith," when Anakin Skywalker has already turned into Darth Vader, but is before "Episode IV - A New Hope," when we met Luke, Obi-Wan and company for the first time on the big screen.

For fans of the "Star Wars" universe, there's always tons of fun, hidden connections to past movies.

Here's the first trailer for season 4!

Destinies are revealed in the final season of #StarWarsRebels. This fall, on @DisneyXD. pic.twitter.com/dpbECvEfJT — Star Wars (@starwars) April 15, 2017

