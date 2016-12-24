'Star Wars' Co-Stars, Other Celebs React to Carrie Fisher's Hospitalization

Carrie Fisher's former co-stars and her fellow Hollywood heavyweights have taken to Twitter to express their concern for the iconic "Star Wars" actress, who was hospitalized Friday night in Los Angeles after going into cardiac arrest on a flight that originated in London.

"We just need to tell everybody to keep the prayers up because the doctors are doing everything they can for her right now," the 60-year-old actress' brother, Todd Fisher, told ABC News. "She's a real survivor and always has been and I would expect the best from this. That's how we’re approaching it."

Among Fisher's former co-stars who tweeted, were "Star Wars" co-stars Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and "The Force Awakens" co-star Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma).

Others who sent their well wishes included Ellen DeGeneres, William Shatner, Bette Midler, Christina Applegate and Joely Fisher.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Please send love and positive thoughts to my friend, @carrieffisher — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 24, 2016

We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

#CarrieFisher's had a heart attack; hope and pray she recovers soon. Quick witted, hilarious on paper and in person, and just plain beloved. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX??? — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

So much love being sent to you @carrieffisher — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 23, 2016

Much much much much much much love going out to Carrie Fisher right now. Please please please be well. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 23, 2016

ABC News' Lesley Messer contributed to this report.