There is nothing like baby's first Christmas, even if it's the parents who will remember it more than the kids.

This year has seen a host of new celebrity babies, from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's.

Whether it's the gift of a first child, like Dusty Rose Levine, or a new addition to the family, like Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, today and the rest of the holiday season are made even sweeter by adding a child to the mix. Even celebrity parents-to-be who announced that they were expecting this year and are due in 2017 have something extra to celebrate this season.

Check out these stars who welcomed a baby this year or are expecting one next year:

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Kunis gave birth to their second child together, a baby boy they named Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, on Nov. 30. The former "That 70's Show" co-stars are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The couple welcomed their second daughter in September but have not made her name public. They are already parents to two-year-old daughter James.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

The Maroon 5 frontman and Victoria's Secret model welcomed their first child in September. They named her Dusty Rose Levine, thanks to a little help from Ellen DeGeneres. "If anyone needs to name their child," the "Voice" mentor said on DeGeneres' show in November, "Ellen's really good at it."

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis became parents of two when the actress gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis, on Oct. 11, the International Day of the Girl. They also have a son, Otis, 2.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley

Former Grey’s Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl and her husband of eight years, Josh Kelley, are expecting a baby boy in January. This will be their third child -- they previously adopted two girls -- though it is Heigl’s first pregnancy.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green welcomed their third son, Journey Green, in August. Fox filed for divorce from Green last year, but the couple reconciled while she was pregnant with their third child.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha

"Scandal" star Kerry Washington and her husband, former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, welcomed their second child, a boy named Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, in October. The baby boy joins his older sister, 2-year-old Isabelle.

I saw all your very kind & thoughtful congratulatory tweets. So yeah ?? we thank you. Xo — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 22, 2016

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe welcomed their first child, daughter Iris Mary Redmayne in June. They announced the news the same way they did their engagement -- in the print edition of Britain's The Times newspaper.

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky

Also in June, Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, already parents to 2-year-old Charlotte, welcomed their second child, son Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky. Clinton's parents, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton took time away from the stump to celebrate the arrival of their second grandchild.

At 7:41 AM Saturday, our family and hearts expanded with Aidan’s arrival. We are blessed. pic.twitter.com/QKUMV3ls4N — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 19, 2016

What a joy being with our new grandson, Aidan. So grateful. -H pic.twitter.com/0687tOERez — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 19, 2016

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Keri Russell and her "The Americans" co-star welcomed their first child, a boy they named Sam, earlier in the spring. Russell is already mom to son River, 9, and daughter Willa, 4, with ex-husband Shane Deary.

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

Christmas came early for Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who announced that his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid was expecting their first child. Lochte, 32, and Reid, 25, were first linked earlier this year and announced their engagement this past October.