Some stars opt to walk the red carpet with family

Some stars can be found on the Oscars red carpet with their longtime loves or latest romantic flames on their arms. But some are choosing to bring family members to this year's Academy Awards.

Best supporting actress Naomie Harris will be walking the carpet this year with her mother. "She has always been my champion," Harris told ABC News. "She always believed in me more than I've ever believed in myself."

Harris isn't the only one bringing her mom to the Oscars. First-time nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for best original song, will also be escorted on Sunday by his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda.

"My mom always said, 'When you get nominated ... I'm your date," Miranda told ABC News.

These two join a long list of celebrities who have opted to bring family members to the red carpet in the past.

Chris Evans and his mom, Lisa Evans

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Evans has brought his family members to the red carpet multiple times, including taking his mom to the Oscars in 2013 and his sister to the Oscars last year.

Jacob Tremblay and his parents, Jason and Christina Tremblay

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

When the breakout star of "Room" attended the Oscars last year, he had two dates -- his parents. He adorably documented the evening on Instagram.

In the car! #Oscars With my mom @christina.tremblay and dad #jasontremblay A post shared by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on Feb 28, 2016 at 2:57pm PST

Jennifer Lawrence and her parents, Gary and Karen Lawrence

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Another star who brought not one, but two parents to parade down the carpet, is Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.

Jonah Hill and his mom, Sharon Lyn Chalkin

Ethan Miller/WireImage/Getty Images

Jonah Hill's mother stunned alongside him at the 2014 Oscars, and he joked to ABC that she was using the opportunity to flirt with Bradley Cooper and Channing Tatum.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio's mother may have been his lucky charm last year, as he finally won his first Oscar for his role in "The Revenant" the night she was his date.

Lupita Nyong'o and her brother, Peter Nyong'o

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o's brother, Peter Nyong'o, has been her date on the red carpet multiple times, including the night he famously popped into Ellen DeGeneres' Oscars selfie in 2014.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Mar 2, 2014 at 7:10pm PST

Emma Stone and her brother, Spencer Stone

David Livingston/Getty Images

Brother and sister duo Emma and Spencer Stone frequently hit the carpet together.

"We keep it in the family," Emma Stone told People.