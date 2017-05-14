It's Mother's Day, and some of our favorite celebrities are honoring the women who brought them into the world.

From John Legend sending a sweet message to his wife, who is mother of their daughter, Luna, to Viola Davis honoring her mother, Mary Alice Davis -- the stars are getting into the holiday spirit.

Here's who we spotted celebrating Mother's Day this year:

John Legend

The singer sent a sweet message to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on Instagram.

Next to a photo of her and their 1-year-old daughter, the R&B singer wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy."

Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy. ?????????? A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback sent a message to his wife, Ciara, who became the mother of the couple's first child together, Sienna, last month.

He wrote on Instagram, "Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love."

The two are also parents to Ciara's 2-year-old son, Future, from her previous relationship.

Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 13, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Madonna

Madonna honored her late mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone, by posting a throwback photo of her on Instagram.

In a caption, the singer wrote: "The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew! Happy Mother's Day to my Mama whom I hope is watching over me and. To all who have nurtured and suffered and experienced the Joy and sacrifice of Motherhood!"

The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew! ?? Happy Mother's Day to my Mama whom I hope is watching over me and. to all who have nurtured and suffered and experienced the Joy and sacrifice of Motherhood! ???????? A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 14, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

Miley Cyrus

The singer kept it simple by posting a photo of her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her little sister, Noah.

???????????? A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 14, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

Nicki Minaj

The rapper honored her mother, Carol Maraj, by posting a photo of her on Instagram.

Her caption read, "Yo how is my mother out here lookin like a snack? HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MOMMY!!!!!! I LOVE YOU, MY QUEEN!!!!! HMD to all the mothers all around the [world.]"

Yo how is my mother out here lookin like a snack? ?????????? HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MOMMY!!!!!! I LOVE YOU, MY QUEEN!!!!! HMD to all the mothers all around the ??. ???????????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 13, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress took to Instagram to reflect on what her mother, Rosellen, taught her.

In a caption she wrote, "Believe it or not, that is not me and my daughter, it is my mom and me!! My favorite quote my mother said to me - "Nothing is really ever lost, until a mother can't find it" so true. Today to all the moms, step moms, foster moms, moms of animals, we all know everyday is #mothersday but may as well take this one today for ourselves!!"

Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning actress celebrated Mother's Day by posting a selfie of her and her mother, Mary Alice, whom she refers to as Mae Alice.

She wrote as a caption, "Happy Mother's Day!!! To the biggest sacrificers, dream protectors, multi taskers, caretakers, short order cooks prayer warriors....to Mae Alice, my mama....love to you today."

Happy Mother's Day!!! To the biggest sacrificers, dream protectors, multi taskers, caretakers, short order cooks prayer warriors....to Mae Alice, my mama....love to you today ???? A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on May 14, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Teresa Giudice

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star celebrated her late mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away back in March, by posting a framed photo of her with one of her four daughters.

A caption read, "Happy Mother's Day Mommy. Love you so much."

Happy Mother's Day Mommy ?? Love you so much ???? A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 14, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Kevin Hart

The comedian posted a throwback photo of himself, his late mother, Nancy, and his brother, Robert.

In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Mothers Day to the best to ever do it. I am strong...I am Kind hearted....I am respectful....I am loving....I am determined...I am driven & it is all because of you. I miss you more & more mom. I know your in Heaven smiling. I love you RIP Nancy Hart."