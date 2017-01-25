Celebrities took to social media on Wednesday to remember Mary Tyler Moore, who died at the age of 80.

Moore, whose career spanned near six decades, was best known for her work on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

"A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," her rep told ABC News.

Here is what the Hollywood community is saying about the legend.

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eUY6SkP6Tr — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 25, 2017

That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore brought the Women's Movement into our living rooms. She exemplified the independent spirit in all of us. She'll be so missed — Aimee Carrero Rock (@aimeecarrero) January 25, 2017

Thoughts & prayers to Mary Tyler Moore's loved ones ?? https://t.co/CGqV2ZmsFQ — GeenaDavisInstitute (@GDIGM) January 25, 2017

I could not do what I do without her. https://t.co/VkP2Cg9jNV — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore, Who Incarnated the Modern Woman on TV, Dies at 80, via @nytimes R.I.P. To another Legend https://t.co/SvWn8W54vC — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. ???? — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017

Hard to think of Mary Tyler Moore in the past tense. Happily, Mary Richards will always be with us. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 25, 2017

"Who can turn the world on with her smile..." #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore ???? — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 25, 2017

I had the pleasure of working with Mary Tyler Moore and seeing her grace, humour, and brilliance up close. I did not take it for granted. ? — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) January 25, 2017

R.I.P #maryTylerMoore "who can take a nothing day and make it all seem worthwhile well it's you girl and u should know it" — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 25, 2017

She made it after all.... rip #MaryTylerMoore @ Minneapolis, Minnesota https://t.co/GoKk3s4gSd — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary ?? — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017

RIP #MaryTylerMoore - TV & film star, tireless defender of animals, and scourge of diabetes. Truly she turned the world on with her smile... https://t.co/dDzB2YGoOe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2017

She was great!!! RIP wonderful, pioneering MaryTyler Moore pic.twitter.com/alEni2mHUE — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 25, 2017