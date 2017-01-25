Mary Tyler Moore Dies: Stars React to the TV Star's Death

Jan 25, 2017, 3:32 PM ET
Mary Tyler Moore, the Oscar-nominated actress best known for her roles in the television sitcoms "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has died. She was 80.PlayABCNews.com
Celebrities took to social media on Wednesday to remember Mary Tyler Moore, who died at the age of 80.

Moore, whose career spanned near six decades, was best known for her work on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

"A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," her rep told ABC News.

Here is what the Hollywood community is saying about the legend.