Celebrities are voicing their opposition to the Trump administration's decision to roll back protections for transgender students.

Stars took to social media on Wednesday after the Trump administration withdrew guidelines issued by former President Obama that directed public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

Some celebrities reacted in disgust and anger. Others expressed disappointment coupled with a renewed commitment to fight what they see as discrimination.

Here are some responses:

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

For anyone who feels scared or hopeless, know that we will never stop fighting for your rights. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

This is disgusting. This is unacceptable. I #StandWithGavin and every Trans person who deserve nothing less than protection and equality. https://t.co/IK5TO8nWQ8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2017

To my trans community, stay hopeful and stand united! #ProtectTransKids ?????? pic.twitter.com/HWRsN5hwbm — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) February 22, 2017

#protecttranskids #StandwithGavin Trans people have a right to exist in public space with equal access.#TransIsBeautiful #TransRightsAreHumanRights #translivesmatter A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:24am PST

We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids. Support @Translifeline — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 22, 2017

To young trans folk: Remember this is your school too. You deserve equal access, affirmation & education. You belong. Nothing is wrong w you — Janet Mock (@janetmock) February 23, 2017

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017