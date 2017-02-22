Trump administration to issue guidance on transgender bathrooms

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said to expect further guidance from the Trump administration today related to transgender students using public bathrooms.

The Department of Education and the Department of Justice are reviewing the guidance the Obama administration issued in May 2016 that called for public school districts nationwide to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity, Spicer said during today's press briefing.

"They have been reviewing the guidance that was signed, the basis by which it was put through, and I think there have been several areas of concern, both legal and procedural, that they have been discussing," Spicer said.

Spicer added later, "We now have to decide whether or not this administration wants to continue that track that the [Obama administration] were on."

Spicer also batted down reports that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was not on board with this action.

Last April, Trump weighed in on the North Carolina "bathroom law" -- HB2 -- that banned people from using public bathrooms or locker rooms that don't match the sex on their birth certificate.

State lawmakers should “leave it the way it is,” Trump said in an interview with NBC, adding that people should "use the bathroom they feel is appropriate."

"The president's made it clear throughout the campaign that he's a firm believer in states' rights and certain issues like this are not best dealt with at the federal level," Spicer said today.

Responding to early reports in the media about the Trump administration reversing those rules regarding transgender bathrooms, the Human Rights Campaign released a statement on Monday.

“Transgender young people face tragically high rates of discrimination and bullying, and they need a government that will stand up for them -- not attack them," HRC President Chad Griffin said in the statement.

"It's shocking that this kind of harm would even be a subject of debate for the president," Griffin added. "We call on Trump to immediately and permanently affirm the Obama Administration’s guidance and protect transgender students."