Steven Colbert, Trevor Noah try to solve bizarre case of who bit Beyonce

Late-night hosts were trying to crack the bizarre case of who bit Beyonce on Wednesday after "Girls Trip" actress Tiffany Haddish claimed an intoxicated celebrity bit the superstar singer in the face at a party last year.

"So, the president almost definitely colluded with Russia, but there's equally important news out there: Tiffany Haddish said someone bit Beyonce," Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show," said in his opening monologue. "Beyonce got bit in the face and turned the other cheek. But don't do that! Don't turn the other cheek! She'll bite that, too."

Several actresses, including Lena Dunham, Jennifer Aniston, Sanaa Lathan, Frances McDormand and Shirley MacLaine, came forward recently to deny allegations that they were involved, Colbert noted.

"This is a huge mystery at this point," Colbert said. "The fact is, Beyonce's biter remains at large, and it's extremely important to me we figure this out, because America needs to know: What does Beyonce taste like?"

Over on "The Daily Show," host Trevor Noah went into overtime on Wednesday with a special "behind the scenes" segment dedicated to solving the saga.

"The biggest news story that we need to cover ... I mean it's troubling me, and it's a tough issue, and I'll figure out how to get into it, but it's the big story about who bit Beyonce," he said in a video posted on Twitter. "I thought it was a little story that was going to go away, but it's really big."

"There's all type of speculation, and I'm trying to figure it out in my head," he added.

Noah went on to run down a list of possible people who he thinks may have done the job, including Jennifer Lawrence, who he said "seems like she would pull something like that."

"You think it was Chrissy Teigen? No, she said she didn't do it. Well, she said John Legend told her she didn't do it. If she gets like really drunk, he tells her what happens,” Noah said in response to an audience member.

But none of the aforementioned have been tied to the alleged bite.

"Whoever that person is, if it comes out, it's over for them," Noah continued. "You do not want to be on the wrong side of Beyonce’s fanbase. They will find you and they will hurt you to the rhythm of 'Single Ladies.'"

The story took over the internet earlier this week when Haddish, 38, told GQ that she witnessed the incident at a party back in December.

"There was this actress there," Haddish told the magazine, "that's just, like, doing the mostest ... She bit Beyoncé in the face! I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyonce's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this b---- just bit Beyonce?'"

Beyonce nor her representatives have commented publicly on the incident.