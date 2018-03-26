Tiffany Haddish claims an actress 'bit Beyonce in the face' at a party

Mar 26, 2018, 12:57 PM ET
"Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish has been telling an insane story involving Beyoncé and an unnamed actress.

Haddish, 38, met the superstar singer at a party last December, according to photos posted on social media. Since then, the stand-up comedian has been spilling what happened, telling GQ recently that Beyonce got into a fight with another actress.

“There was this actress there,” Haddish told the magazine, “that's just, like, doing the mostest ... She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Haddish added that "Beyoncé stormed away" and later told her husband Jay-Z about what had allegedly taken place.

"They went to the back of the room," the actress continued, referring to Jay and Bey. "I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyonce's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this b---- just bit Beyonce?'"

ABC News reached out to a rep for Beyoncé, but didn't immediately hear back.

Haddish later said that she kept running into the unnamed actress and even wanted to fight her on Beyoncé's behalf. But, she said, the singer told her don't worry about it and instead "have fun."

"Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her a-- beat tonight,'" Haddish continued. "She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That b---- is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b---- is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’"

It's not the first time Haddish has tried telling this story. She told Vulture back in January that she wanted to fight "somebody at the party." But again, Beyonce told her to "have fun."

"And I said, 'I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me,'" Haddish replied.

Still, Beyoncé might not be too pleased about Haddish sharing stories about her. In fact, the singer name-checked Haddish on her latest single, called "Top Off," released earlier this month.

In the song, in which Beyoncé raps on the track with her husband Jay-Z and Future, Bey says, "If they're tryna party with the queen, they gon' have to sign a non-disclosure, Tiffany!"

