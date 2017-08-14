Stunt driver dies on 'Deadpool 2' set

A stunt driver died on the Canadian set of "Deadpool 2" after attempting to do a stunt on a motorcycle, according to a tweet today from the Vancouver Police Department.

No other details about the accident were immediately available, including the identity of the driver.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of 'Deadpool 2' this morning," a spokesman for distributor 20th Century Fox told ABC News in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds confirmed in late-June that "Deadpool 2," which co-stars Josh Brolin, had begun production. Reynolds last week thanked the police department and people of Vancouver "for putting up with road closures and traffic delays" as a result of filming.

"Deadpool 2" is slated for a 2018 release.