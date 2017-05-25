A little-known secret about John Kasich? He's a pop culture aficionado.

The Ohio governor -- and former Republican presidential hopeful -- wowed the "The View" co-hosts Thursday with his thorough knowledge of the Katy Perry-Taylor Swift feud.

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the discussion when she asked Kasich, the father of twin 17-year-old daughters, "Can you tell me, what the hell is going on with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?"

"I'll tell you, it's shocking to everybody," Kasich answered without hesitation. "Don't ever steal anybody's dancers, is the message."

Kasich's comment referred to a 2014 report that claimed Perry hired Swift's back-up dancers away from her ahead of a world tour. Perry confirmed the back-up dancer brouhaha during a "Late Late Show" appearance this week.

"Maybe they’re just trying to get some extra press, although I don't know that Taylor Swift needs any more press," Kasich continued.

WATCH: Ohio Gov. @JohnKasich wows us with his knowledge of the Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift feud! ?? pic.twitter.com/w5xx1sIbsv — The View (@TheView) May 24, 2017

Aside from demonstrating his knowledge of salacious gossip about Swift, he clearly is well-versed in her music.

"In fact, she kind of went into hiding, and now they say she’s going to reemerge with a new sound -- and she does have a new sound," he said. "She put out the song 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' with Zayn [Malik], this One Direction guy, and it's a lot different. Then she wrote this song with Calvin Harris, who's a big DJ. You all know that. And that was a song called 'Lightning.'"

And apparently Swift is just as knowledgeable about the Kasichs. "She met my wife and kids at a concert. She knew everything about my wife and my children. She was just unbelievably great. And Katy, you know, I have a friend that knows Katy Perry, and she's very talented. So, two great pop artists."

Goldberg then asked, "So you would like them to settle this and move on?"

"Well, because of world peace," Kasich said, laughing.

Joy Behar chimed in and asked Kasich, "What do you think you can do about Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon in that case?"

Kasich's solution? "Well, I'm going to bring both Katy Perry and Taylor Swift to get in the middle of this and get this thing fixed."

As for why he is so fond of following the antics of celebrities, he said, "I like pop culture. You know, you can do it until the day you die. I find it interesting. I find it a nice break from the world of debates and all those things. Pop culture is really interesting. It's a reflection of who we are."