While fans watched Susan Sarandon in the latest episode of "Feud," about the famous rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, the 70-year-old Oscar winner put another feud to rest.

During an hour-long live tweet session, Sarandon addressed old rumors that she and Julia Roberts didn't get along during the making of their 1998 film "Stepmom."

"Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom," she wrote. "Found out it was my PR person creating rumors."

Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFXhttps://t.co/kBfJXz3pOo — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017

Sarandon linked to a 1998 Entertainment Weekly article about the rumored feud, in which she said at the time, "If you make a movie with a male star, everyone assumes you’re f------. If it’s a female star, everyone assumes you’re fighting."

In the article, Roberts was equally dismissive of a feud. "Actually, Susan and I were kinda hoping that people would say we were f------," she told EW then. "Now that’s delicious cocktail-party fodder. But this? Boring."

Perhaps not much has changed. Sarandon tweeted that she's always asked about her relationship with her "Feud" co-star Jessica Lange, who plays Crawford to her Davis.

Sarandon joked that she and Lange got along so well that they are now dating.

The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along. Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we’re now dating — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017

She then clarified that the two have stayed in touch since filming ended. "She's one of the reasons I agreed to do the series," Sarandon wrote.