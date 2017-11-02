Taylor Swift to perform new song during 'Scandal'

Nov 2, 2017, 8:10 AM ET
PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 2, 2016, in New York City. PlayMike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com
Look out Olivia Pope, Taylor Swift is coming to rock "Scandal."

Swift, 27, will perform a new song from her upcoming album in a special performance that will air during "Scandal" on ABC.

The special appearance will mark Swift’s first performance of a new song in three years as she prepares to release her new album, “Reputation.”

Swift's three-minute performance will air during the Nov. 9 episode of "Scandal," after the milestone 300th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” in ABC's "TGIT" lineup.

"Reputation," Swift's sixth studio album, will be released later that night, at midnight.

An extended version of Swift's "Scandal" performance will air Nov. 10 on Freeform.

Swift's "Reputation" has already made headlines before its release.

The album's lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September.

The track also broke the record for the most weekly streams ever for a song by a female artist, with 84.4 million.