Ellen Page's announcement that she married Emma Portner came as surprise to many fans.

"Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner," the 30-year-old actress wrote on social media Wednesday. A rep for Page confirmed the marriage to ABC News.

Until now, Page has said little about her relationship with Portner, though the actress has posted photos with the dancer and choreographer and shared videos of Portner dancing.

Linked since last July, the pair made headlines when Page took Portner as her date to the September red carpet premiere of "Flatliners."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Page even shared a sweet selfie on their way to the premiere.

Here's more background on Page's new wife, Emma Portner:

She's a fellow Canadian

Like Page, Portner hails from Canada. She's originally from Ottawa, Ontario, where she reportedly started dancing at age 3. At 16, Portner moved to New York City to train at The Ailey School, according to The Cut.

She choreographed for Justin Bieber

That same year, she choreographed and recorded a video "Dancing In The Dark" with dancer Matt Luck and posted it to YouTube. The video drew thousands of likes and the attention of Bieber's choreographer Parris Goebel, who hired Portner to choreograph and star in the singer's video "Life Is Worth Living," which has close to 50 million views.

She has her own dance company

Portner started her own company, originally called Flock’d, now Emma Portner and Artists, in New York City. According to The Cut, she also became the youngest woman to ever choreograph a musical when she staged "Bat Out of Hell," currently playing in Toronto and London.

She met Page through Instagram

Portner posts almost daily on Instagram, mostly showcasing her improvisational dance style. She even met Page through the social media platform, according to The Cut, when the actress direct messaged her after seeing one of her videos.

She doesn't mind all the attention Page's fame brings, Portner said.

"It’s quite crazy," Portner told The Cut. "But if anything, I’m happy for it. We try to hold hands in public. I try to join her at movie premieres. If we were a straight couple, I don’t think we’d push it so much. But it’s a chance for queerness to be out in the open."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

They make music together

Occasionally, Page and Portner also collaborate artistically and a couple of those collaborations have gone viral.