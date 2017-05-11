5 things to know about Kate Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson has gone public with her new beau, Danny Fujikawa.

The couple smooched in front of the cameras at the red carpet premiere of "Snatched," starring Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, and Amy Schumer.

"It's our first carpet," Hudson told E! News. "It's fine. It's perfect."

She called Fujikawa "a keeper."

Here's a quick primer on Hudson's new man:

Linked in March

The pair were first linked in March when paparazzi caught them kissing at a couple of Los Angeles restaurants. They've been nearly inseparable since then.

Music links them

Fujikawa is a self-taught musician. He is the former guitarist for the now-disbanded group Chief, which he formed with his brother, Michael Fujikawa, and friends Evan Koga and Mike Moonves while they were all students at New York University.

Hudson seems to have a thing for musicians. She was married to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson for six years. He's also the father of her 13-year-old son Ryder. More recently, she was engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, the father of her 7-year-old son Bingham, for four years before they called it quits in 2014.

Owns a record label

In 2013, Fujikawa joined with Chris Acosta, frontman of the band The Delta Mirror, to start their own record label, Lightwave Records, "as a way to release their music on their own terms," according to the label's Facebook page.

He celebrated her birthday

Last month, Fujikawa was by Hudson's side as she celebrated her 38th birthday with famous pals Jennifer Meyer and "Twilight" actor Robert Pattinson.

Native son returns

Like Hudson, Fujikawa is a native of Los Angeles. He returned to his hometown in 2009 after leaving NYU early to pursue music with his Chief bandmates. The group released their debut album, "Modern Rituals," in 2010, but split up a year later -- though perhaps not for good. Fujikawa recently posted a pic of the four of them, writing on Instagram, "This is not a test. #chieftheband #feelsgood"