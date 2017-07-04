Tiger Woods recently completed treatment for medication management, he revealed on Twitter.

Last night the golfer tweeted a statement thanking his loved ones for standing by his side as he sought help.

"I recently completed an out of state private intensive program," he wrote. "I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so thankful for all of the support I've received."

Woods, 41, announced two weeks ago that he'd sought professional help to learn to manage his medications and better cope with back pain and a sleep disorder. On May 29, the golfer, who had surgery the month before to alleviate back and leg pain, was arrested for D.U.I. He claimed he'd been taking prescription drugs at the time.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said after the arrest. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."