Tiger Woods blames DUI arrest on prescription medications

Tiger Woods blamed the incident that led to his arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence on prescription medication he was taking.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in a statement Monday evening. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too," he said.

Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday on Military Trail just south of Indian Creek Parkway, in Jupiter, Florida, ABC affiliate WPBF-TV in West Palm Beach reported.

He was released on his own recognizance by 10:50 a.m.

Woods, 41, was once among the most dominant golfers in the history of the sport, but his career declined precipitously in recent years as he has battled injuries and inconsistency.

A golf prodigy who entered the professional world at an early age, Woods won his first major tournament in 1997 at 21.

His 14 major championships, all before the age of 32, are second only to Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Woods hasn't won a major tournament since the U.S. Open in June 2008. Since then, he has dealt with a number of high-profile scandals, including his divorce to former model Elin Nordegren in 2010 after he admitted to infidelity.

Woods told "Good Morning America" in March that his "priorities have changed a lot."

"My kids now dominate my life, and I think that's a good thing," he said.