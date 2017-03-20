Tiger Woods is “trying everything” to play in The Masters this year, on what will be the 20th anniversary of his history-making win at the prestigious professional golf tournament.

“I’m trying. I’m trying everything I can do to be able to get back and play,” Woods, 41, said today on “Good Morning America.” “I love that event. It’s meant so much to me in my life.”

It was 1997 when Woods broke into super-stardom by winning The Masters at the age of 21, becoming the tournament’s youngest winner and first African-American winner. Woods has won The Masters four times in all, earning his last victory in 2005.

“It has so much history and meaning to me that I’d love to get back,” said Woods, whose new book “The 1997 Masters: My Story,” chronicles his historic 1997 win.

Woods, who now lives in Jupiter, Florida, would go on to win 79 PGA Tour events and 14 major golf championships. His career has been hampered in recent years by injuries, primarily his back.

Woods, the father of two young children, said it is not just his physical difficulties alone that are preventing him from earning the green jacket at The Masters once again. The 2017 Masters kicks off next month.

“My priorities have changed a lot," Woods said. "My kids now dominate my life and I think that’s a good thing."

He added, "I know that the mind is sharp, I just need to get the body willing to do it. That’s the hard part is getting the prep time in.”

When it comes to raising his two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, Woods said he relies on lessons he learned from his own father. Earl Woods was a military veteran who was famously by Woods’ side throughout his golf career.

“My dad would always make sure when we talked he never sat above me,” Woods said of one lesson from his dad. “He always made sure he was eye level and so he was talking to me and not down to me.”

“I do the same thing with my kids,” Woods said. “It’s amazing the bond that you can build that way."

"The 1997 Masters: My Story" is on sale now.