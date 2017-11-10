Tim McGraw and Faith Hill voice support for gun control: 'We all want a safe country'

Two weeks after the tragedy in Las Vegas, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are voicing their support for gun control.

A lone shooter opened fire at a music festival last month in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500 others.

"Look, I’m a bird hunter -- I love to wing shoot. However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control," McGraw told Billboard magazine.

The country singers spoke to the music magazine before a gunman in Texas targeted churchgoers last Sunday, killing 26.

"They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up," McGraw added. "It’s not about the Second Amendment."

McGraw, 50, and Hill are promoting their first album together, "The Rest of Our Lives," out Nov. 17.

"In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas," his wife continued, “we knew a lot of people there. The doctors that [treated] the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right."

"Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians," Hill, 50, said. "It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country."