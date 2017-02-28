Tim Tebow says New York Mets spring training is 'a dream come true'

Tim Tebow said the start of his spring training debut at the New York Mets training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, “feels great.”

“Honestly it’s kind of a dream come true being out here with the Mets organization, a bunch of awesome guys, getting the chance to play a game I love,” Tebow, 29, said on “Good Morning America.” “It was just so fun putting on a uniform yesterday, going to warmups, in the stretch line, getting back into the routine, being part of the team and competing -- it was a blast. I’m having a lot of fun.”

The former Jets quarterback swatted nine home runs during batting practice on Monday. He said playing in the Arizona Fall League “really helped” him get back into the swing of things with baseball, a sport he hadn’t played since high school.

“But this will be the best for me because it’s every day for the next couple months, being able to train, listen to great coaches, work every single day and be part of the team,” Tebow said of Mets spring training. “I know it’s going to be tough, I know it’s going to be a huge challenge, but it’s something that I’m really looking forward to.”

Some critics are still skeptical of the football-turned-baseball player, but he said he’s “focusing on the love and not the doubt” that lies ahead.

“Obviously you have people on both sides,” said Tebow. “You’ll have people that are out here supporting that are great, and then you’ll also have people that want to bring you down. For me, this is something that I’m doing for the love of it. The love of the game, the love of pursuing passions, the love of being able to live a dream every single day.

“For me, it’s really focusing on the love and not the doubt, not the unknown, not the fear of it, not what critics are going to say,” he added.

When asked which sport -- football or baseball-- is harder, Tebow joked, “I do not get hit as hard in baseball as I did in football.”