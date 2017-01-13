Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday to Perform at Trump's Inaugural Celebrations

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced today that country singer Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday and the band 3 Doors Down would be joining the upcoming inaugural festivities in the nation’s capital, the day before Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

"The events on Thursday will be held at the Lincoln Memorial, one of our nation’s most sacred temples. For more than a century, Americans have gathered at the Memorial under the thoughtful gaze of our sixteenth president to have their voices ring loud and clear from coast to coast," an official statement today from the Inaugural Committee read.

Keith, Holliday and 3 Doors Down will appear at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. Trump will also deliver remarks. The event will be proceeded by another event, “Voices of the People,” which will feature feature King’s Academy Honor Choir, Celtic United Pipes and Drums, Webelos Troop 177, Northern Middle School Honors Choir, American Tap Company, among many others.

The Director of Communications for the Inaugural Committee, Boris Epshteyn, added in a tweet, "Can't wait for @TobyKeithMusic, @LadyJHOLLIDAY, @3doorsdown, etc. and remarks from @realDonaldTrump at the #MAGA Welcome Celebration!"

The next day on Jan. 20, 16-year-old "America’s Got Talent” star Jackie Evancho will perform the national anthem at the swearing in ceremony.

We are proud and excited to announce that @jackieevancho will sing the National Anthem at #TrumpInaugural! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/nXJHA4NEzc — Trump Inauguration (@TrumpInaugural) December 14, 2016

The Rockettes are also booked to perform at the U.S. Capitol that day.