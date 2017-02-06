How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrated Patriots' Super Bowl Win

How do you celebrate the greatest comeback in sports history?

The New England Patriots had a lot to celebrate Sunday night after they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in a historic overtime victory.

Tom Brady, the team's star quarterback, was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He thanked his family in a post-game speech.

"They're all happy so it's nice to have everybody here and it's going to be a great celebration tonight," Brady said onstage.

A video posted by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:59pm PST

His three children and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, later joined Brady on the field.

Super Bowl MVP, Husband, and Father. #SB51 #Patriots #FootballIsFamily A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

Throughout the game, Bündchen, 36, shared sentimental photos of her family rooting for Brady.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ?????? A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ???????? A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

After the game, Brady shared a photo of his family on Instagram. He captioned the pic, "It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving."

It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Other New England Patriots took to social media to celebrate their Super Bowl 51 victory. Here are some festive pics we spotted:

Super Bowl Champion (again)! So happy for my guy @tombrady and all my other teammates!! #TB12istheGoat A photo posted by Sebastian Vollmer (@vollmerseb) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Best ever no questions asked! # 2 for me and # 5 for that guy!! A photo posted by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

Champions.... A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:46am PST

Family... A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:09am PST