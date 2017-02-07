Tom Brady Says Wife Gisele Bundchen Wants Him to Retire

At 39 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still at the top of his game: On Sunday, he led the New England Patriots to victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, earning the game's MVP title.

But his wife, Gisele Bündchen, wants the father of her children to hang it all up.

While speaking to Jim Miller on his SiriusXM NFL Radio show Monday, Brady said, "If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times."

But Brady isn't ready to leave football behind just yet.

"I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it and if you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it then --" he added, cutting himself off. "I’d be so bored if I wasn’t going out there, knowing that I could still do it. So, I’m going to work hard to be ready to go and I still plan on playing for a long time."

Brady spoke to ABC News last year about the lengths he goes to to stay in top shape at his age.

“There’s no other 39-year-olds playing now at quarterback," he said. “I don’t go to bed at 1 a.m. and wake up at 5 a.m. and say, ‘Let’s see if I can get this done today.’”

Instead, he said he's usually in bed by 8:30 p.m.

"Because my career is so important, I think I make a lot of, I wouldn’t call them sacrifices, but just concessions for my job," he continued. "Sometimes, it’s hard to cut things out, for me where I cut is, like, my friends, they probably don’t get as much time as they used to."

Brady and Bündchen are also famous for their healthy lifestyle. "I try to not eat as much sugar, but it’s so hard in our American diet to do that. ... It’s hard to completely avoid. I don’t drink much alcohol," Brady said last year.

Despite the retirement talk, Bündchen was in Houston for Sunday's big game and joined her husband on the field with their three children after the win. She later posted, "Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing. Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!"