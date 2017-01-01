Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 82 yard interception against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

New England Patriots' Tom Brady attempts to tackle Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons after an interception in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper catches a touchdown pass ahead of New England Patriots' Patrick Chung during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Charlie Riedel/AP Photo

Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs for a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford recovers a fumble during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones makes a catch over Danny Amendola of the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons' Courtney Upshaw reacts after a sack on New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is upended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

New England Patriots' Rob Ninkovich reaches to tackle Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive on the field for a coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

Phillipa Soo, Rene Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones from the cast of Hamilton sing "God Bless America", before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

Members of the Atlanta Falcons are introduced prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman kneels prior to Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New England Patriots' Tom Brady takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Al Bello/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins catches a ball before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Tim Donnelly/AP Photo

Usher poses for photos before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

Fans pose prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Fans arrive for Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NGR Stadium in Houston, Feb. 5, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Fans pose prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

New England Patriots fan Jason Woolley, of Murrieta, Calif., looks at his phone before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo