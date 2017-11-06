Tom Hanks is taking his reputation for being helpful to a new level, after he assisted a man proposing to his girlfriend.

The Oscar winner appeared Saturday at the Texas Book Festival in Austin, where he was promoting his new book of short stories, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories."

Speaking to an audience of hundreds, according to the Associated Press, Hanks was answering audience questions when he said he was bored and had a question of his own.

And a surprise wedding proposal with the help of @tomhanks during his Q&A! Congratulations to the happy couple! ?? #txbookfest pic.twitter.com/GceDZsAN30 — Texas Book Festival (@texasbookfest) November 4, 2017

That's when Hanks, 61, announced that Ryan McFarling had a question for Nikki Young, two people in the crowd. The actor said the question was, "Nikki, will you marry me?"

After McFarling and Young took the stage, the groom-to-be got down on one knee to complete the proposal. Young said yes!

Hanks is well-known for acts of kindness towards the fellow man. Earlier this year, he surprised the White House press corps with a new espresso machine.

Thanks @tomhanks-very kind of you to send a new espresso machine to the White House press corps. We appreciated the other ones-nice upgrade! pic.twitter.com/2Ne2c2Rd96 — Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 2, 2017

And in 2015, he found and returned a Fordham University student's lost ID card.

Lauren! I found your Student ID in the park. If you still need it my office will get to you. Hanx. pic.twitter.com/Ee9kK4V4qf — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 6, 2015

Hanks has also helped a Girl Scout troop in San Francisco sell their famous cookies, buying four boxes and even leaving a $20 tip, according to the Los Altos Town Crier.