Tom Hanks helps with a surprise marriage proposal at his book event

Nov 6, 2017, 11:29 AM ET
PHOTO: Tom Hanks speaks on May 23, 2017, in New York.PlayPhoto by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images FILE
WATCH Tom Hanks helps with a surprise marriage proposal at his book event

Tom Hanks is taking his reputation for being helpful to a new level, after he assisted a man proposing to his girlfriend.

The Oscar winner appeared Saturday at the Texas Book Festival in Austin, where he was promoting his new book of short stories, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories."

Speaking to an audience of hundreds, according to the Associated Press, Hanks was answering audience questions when he said he was bored and had a question of his own.

Tom Hanks sends new espresso machine to White House press corps

Tom Hanks explains why he sent an espresso machine to White House press corps

That's when Hanks, 61, announced that Ryan McFarling had a question for Nikki Young, two people in the crowd. The actor said the question was, "Nikki, will you marry me?"

After McFarling and Young took the stage, the groom-to-be got down on one knee to complete the proposal. Young said yes!

Hanks is well-known for acts of kindness towards the fellow man. Earlier this year, he surprised the White House press corps with a new espresso machine.

And in 2015, he found and returned a Fordham University student's lost ID card.

Hanks has also helped a Girl Scout troop in San Francisco sell their famous cookies, buying four boxes and even leaving a $20 tip, according to the Los Altos Town Crier.