Tom Hiddleston does not regret his romance with Taylor Swift

Tom Hiddleston has no regrets about his brief, but highly-publicized romance with Taylor Swift.

"What should I regret, in your mind?" he told an interviewer for the British newspaper The Telegraph when asked about the relationship.

He then added, "I would rather not talk about this if that's alright."

But after a long pause, he continued.

"I'm just thinking about this," he said. "Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."

"Hiddleswift" -- the short-lived romance between Swift and Hiddleston -- sent the media into a feeding frenzy after the duo were spotted kissing near Swift's Rhode Island home last summer. They were later seen together in Nashville and abroad in England and Italy. Swift even met the actor's mother within weeks of dating.

Last month, Hiddleston shot down rumors that the romance was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

"Of course it was real," he told GQ.

"Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely and we had the best time," he went on to explain to GQ. "So we decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel ... I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible."

"[But] a relationship in the limelight," he added, "a relationship always takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else."