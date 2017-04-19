Attention “Arrested Development” fans: Tony Hale said things are “looking good” for a reboot.

“We’re all on board,” Hale said of his fellow cast members on “Good Morning America” today. “We want to do it, and I kind of want to see what happens to my sweet girlfriend Liza Minnelli on the show, who I love. I kind of want to know what happens with that storyline.”

Hale and his wife got close with Minnelli during their time filming together, learning more about her unique childhood growing up in Hollywood.

“I love her. She would take my wife and I out to lunch and just tell stories of her life,’” he recalled. “And it never came from a place of ego, it was just like, ‘Listen to my life.’ She was raised on the MGM lot and she would talk about her mom and Vivien Leigh and we’re just like, ‘Keep talking. Don’t stop.’”

They even got a personal serenade of “Liza with a Z” in the backseat of their car.

“She was sitting in the backseat of our car and she was talking about a concert she did at Radio City Music Hall, as you do,” Hale explained. “And I didn’t know her music and I said, ‘What’d you sing?’ And she said, ‘I sang the song ‘Liza with a Z’ and I was like, ‘Oh I don’t know that,’ and she breaks it out in the backseat of my car. And the best part is she’s done it so many times she could hear the orchestration so she’d go, ‘Liza with a Z, ba da ba ba bam!,’” he said impersonating the percussion sounds.

Hale is also keeping busy on HBO’s hit comedy, “Veep,” now in its sixth season. When asked how long he sees “Veep” continuing, he joked, “My mortgage would love for it to go as long as it wants.”

“These writers work incredibly hard on these storylines,” he said. “And what I love about the show, especially this season, is it kind of shows what happens to life of a president after, and hopefully some of the things she goes through didn’t happen, but she only got into the presidency because of her ego. And then that was taken away so now she’s losing her mind. She’s like, ‘I need a library,’ she’s trying to stay relevant and she’s just a mess. But my character thinks she’s the Mother Mary.”

“Veep” airs Sundays on HBO.