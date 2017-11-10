"Top Gun" and "ER" star Anthony Edwards is now speaking out about alleged sexual abuse he says began more than four decades ago.

In a heartfelt essay published on Medium titled "Yes Mom, There Is Something Wrong," the actor talks about being just 14 years old when his mother "opened the door for me to answer honestly about the rumors she had heard about Gary Goddard -- who was my mentor, teacher and friend -- being a pedophile."

Edwards says he was not honest back then and denied the rumors due to "complete panic."

Goddard, now 63, is a film director, writer and producer behind such movies as "Masters of the Universe." Edwards says the duo met when he was just 12 and the producer was almost a decade older.

A request for comment from Goddard were not immediately returned to ABC News.

This isn't the first time Goddard has been accused of abuse. Three years ago, a case was brought against him and dropped by actor Michael Egan.

Goddard’s attorneys told The Wrap in 2014 that “the allegations against him are categorically denied,” and that he “did not molest or touch or annoy Mr. Egan or commit any of the acts alleged.”

Bob Chamberlin/LA Times via Getty Images

"One of the most tragic effects of sexual abuse in children is that the victims often feel deeply responsible -- as if it is somehow their fault," Edwards writes. "Only after I was able to separate my experience, process it, and put it in its place could I accept this truth: My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me."

Therapy and support from fellow abuse survivors have been saving graces, Edwards writes.

But he also adds that "22 years ago, I happened to run into Gary Goddard at an airport. I was able to express my outrage at what he had done. He swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help. I felt a temporary sense of relief."

This relief ended when he saw Goddard's name in the press yet again for the accusations of 2014. Edwards says he sought therapy yet again and now, he is finally coming to terms with the "conversation that I wish I could have had with my mom when I was 14."

"I’ve learned a lot in these last four years. Most importantly, I’ve learned that I’m not alone," he writes. "Secrecy, shame and fear are the tools of abuse, and it is only by breaking the stigma of childhood sexual abuse that we can heal, change attitudes, and create safer environments for our children ... I did not go from being a victim to a survivor alone. No one does. I had to ask for help, and I am so grateful that I did."