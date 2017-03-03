It's a party of five! Tori Spelling welcomed her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott Thursday.

The actress took to Twitter to announce the news with a black and white photo.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family!" she wrote. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott."

When the "90210" actress announced that she was expecting her fifth child last October, she revealed that it wasn't planned.

"It was a total surprise," Spelling told People magazine. "But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited."

"This baby happened at the best time," the actress continued. "Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing."

Spelling, 43, and McDermott, 50, who have been married for nearly 11 years, are already parents to Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and Finn, 4. McDermott also has an 18-year-old son, Jack, from a previous marriage.