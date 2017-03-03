Tori Spelling welcomes fifth child, Beau Dean McDermott

Mar 3, 2017, 10:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Tori Spelling attends 6th Annual Santas Secret Workshop benefiting L.A. Family Housing, Dec. 3, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif.PlayMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2016
WATCH Tori Spelling Sues Benihana Over Alleged Hibachi Burns

It's a party of five! Tori Spelling welcomed her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott Thursday.

The actress took to Twitter to announce the news with a black and white photo.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family!" she wrote. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott."

Tori Spelling Expecting Her Fifth Child With Dean McDermott

How Tori Spelling Confronted Husband Dean McDermott for Cheating

When the "90210" actress announced that she was expecting her fifth child last October, she revealed that it wasn't planned.

"It was a total surprise," Spelling told People magazine. "But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited."

"This baby happened at the best time," the actress continued. "Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing."

Spelling, 43, and McDermott, 50, who have been married for nearly 11 years, are already parents to Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and Finn, 4. McDermott also has an 18-year-old son, Jack, from a previous marriage.