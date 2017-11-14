Tracee Ellis Ross to host the 2017 American Music Awards

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the American Music Awards this year.

It will be the first time that the Emmy-nominated actress will host the awards show, and it was announced exclusively on "Good Morning America" today.

This Sunday's show will be a big night for the actress and her family. Her mother, Diana Ross, will be honored with the 2017 AMA's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Diana Ross, who hosted the awards show in 1986 and 1987, is also slated to perform live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after receiving her award.

Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images FILE

Drake, The Chainsmokers and Bruno Mars top the list of this year's nominees for the world's biggest fan-voted awards show. A complete list of nominees in each category can be found here.

The 2017 American Music Awards airs Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.