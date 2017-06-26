'Transformers: The Last Knight' leads box office with franchise low

Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" grabbed the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office while recording the lowest-earning debut of any "Transformers" movie.
The film, starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins, opened on Wednesday, bringing in an estimated $69.1 million in its first five days of release and $45.3 million over the three-day weekend.
By contrast, "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," the third film in the series, raked in $162 million in its first five days. Overseas, "The Last Knight" brought in an estimated $196.2 million.
Disney’s "Cars 3" and Warner Brothers’ "Wonder Woman" finished dead even in second place with an estimated $25.18 million.
ABC News is owned by The Walt Disney Co.
Total earnings for "Wonder Woman" in the U.S. now stands at just below $320 million, passing "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Internationally, it’s collected an additional $334.5 million. The Patty Jenkins-directed film set another milestone on Friday, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film to be directed by a woman, according to Variety.
Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:
- 1. Transformers: Last Knight, $45.3 million
- 2. Cars 3, $25.18 million
- 2. Wonder Woman, $25.175 million
- 3. 47 Meters Down, $7.43 million
- 4. All Eyez On Me, $5.85 million
- 5. The Mummy, $5.8 million
- 6. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, $5.2 million
- 7. Rough Night, $4.7 million
- 8. Captain Underpants, $4.28 million
- 9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, $3 million
- 10. Beatriz at Dinner, $1.8 million