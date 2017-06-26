'Transformers: The Last Knight' leads box office with franchise low

Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" grabbed the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office while recording the lowest-earning debut of any "Transformers" movie.

The film, starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins, opened on Wednesday, bringing in an estimated $69.1 million in its first five days of release and $45.3 million over the three-day weekend.

By contrast, "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," the third film in the series, raked in $162 million in its first five days. Overseas, "The Last Knight" brought in an estimated $196.2 million.

Disney’s "Cars 3" and Warner Brothers’ "Wonder Woman" finished dead even in second place with an estimated $25.18 million.

ABC News is owned by The Walt Disney Co.

Total earnings for "Wonder Woman" in the U.S. now stands at just below $320 million, passing "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Internationally, it’s collected an additional $334.5 million. The Patty Jenkins-directed film set another milestone on Friday, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film to be directed by a woman, according to Variety.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales: