The DC film universe is not as extensive (yet!) as Marvel's cinematic counterpart, but there are still some key elements you should know from past films and the comic books before seeing "Wonder Woman."

The film directed by Patty Jenkins has the "certified fresh" seal of approval on Rotten Tomatoes and looks to be a blockbuster hit as it heads into its opening weekend. Critics also say the film stands alone, but it has a few ties to films like "Batman v Superman" and the upcoming "Justice League."

Here's what you need to know:

Themyscira - This is the island where Diana Prince was born and where she was raised to be a warrior. The Amazonian women who inhabit the island left the "man's world" for a reason, as depicted in the comics. In fact, this island and its inhabitants go back decades to Wonder Woman's first appearance in the comics. The idea of a women-only island will serve as a backdrop to the time frame of World War I and the war waged by mankind.

Steve Trevor - This is where Chris Pine's Steve Trevor steps in. He lands on this island and in the books he was often Prince's love interest. It's safe to assume he will compel her to join him and the Allies, and fight for truth, justice and all that jazz. But will something happen to him? If you've seen "Batman v Superman," you know that Prince tells Batman that she left mankind behind 100 years ago for a reason. Why? Maybe it's Trevor. Tough to have a lasting romance when one is a godlike Amazonian who doesn't age.

Her weapons - We all know about the lasso of truth, which is the gold lasso she uses to get anyone to tell her what she wants to know. She also showed off her bracelets of victory in "Dawn of Justice," which can repel bullets and even create a powerful shock wave if she brings them together. But that's not all. She also utilizes the sword of Athena in the books and looks to have a similar sword here, which is an ancient artifact of her people. In the books, she also has an invisible plane, but we have yet to see that on screen. Or have we and just didn't recognize it?

The Amazonians - Robin Wright plays Antiope and Connie Nielsen, Hippolyta, two of her protectors and mentors growing up. In the books, Hippolyta is Prince's mother. Antiope is more of a fierce warrior and someone who molds Prince into the hero she turns out to be.

Where this fits in - This will be an origin story for sure! But, it also will fit into the DC Universe that Warner Bros. has built. Batman has already begun recruiting his Justice League after the events of "Dawn of Justice." Basically Superman gave his life to save earth from the monster Doomsday that Lex Luthor created and now Bruce Wayne is aware that he needs a team of warriors to keep the planet safe.

Her return to mankind - After leaving mankind in her past, she returned to the fold in "Dawn of Justice," when she saw Doomsday causing havoc. After seeing Superman's sacrifice, she joins Batman. In "Justice League," which hits theaters in November, she and Bats will recruit Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg to fight an evil the world has never known! (That sounded scary, right?) Superman will return, we just don't know how yet.

"Wonder Woman" is out nationwide in theaters today!