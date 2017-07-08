'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dead at 39

Jul 8, 2017, 4:03 PM ET
PHOTO: Actor Nelsan Ellis arrives at the premiere of HBOs "True Blood" Season 3 at The Cinerama Dome, June 8, 2010 in Hollywood, Calif. Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Actor Nelsan Ellis arrives at the premiere of HBO's "True Blood" Season 3 at The Cinerama Dome, June 8, 2010 in Hollywood, Calif. Ellis, famous for his role as Lafayette Reynolds on "True Blood," died after complications from heart failure on July 8, 2017.

"True Blood" actor Nelsan Ellis has died, his manager confirmed to ABC News.

The actor, who portrayed Lafayette Reynolds in HBO's hit series, died on Saturday in Los Angeles after complications from heart failure, his manager said. He was 39.

Along with starring in "True Blood," Ellis also appeared in "Veronica Mars," "The Soloist," "The Help" and "Lee Daniel's The Butler."

Ellis was born November 30, 1977 in Harvey, Illinois. After a short stint in the U.S. Marines, which he quit at age 17, Ellis was accepted into the famed Juilliard School in New York, where he graduated from in 2004.

He is survived by his grandmother, Alex Brown, his father, Tommie Lee Thompson, and his son, Breon Ellis, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor is also survived by seven siblings and his aunt, the magazine added.

After news of his death broke, many took to social media to mourn the loss.

Oscar winning actress Octavia Spencer remembered Ellis on Instagram.

"Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial," she wrote. "My heart breaks for his kids and family."