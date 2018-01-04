President Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon took center stage on the late-night TV circuit Wednesday and one host even warned his audience to brace themselves because “the rats are finally eating their young.”

The fight between the two hit a fever pitch on Wednesday when the president released a scathing statement against Bannon and downplayed his within the administration.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” the statement said. “Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look.”

“Buckle up because Trump’s about to blow,” Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” said after highlighting key parts of the statement. “I didn’t even know presidents could release diss tracks.”

“But I do feel bad for President Trump because today he found out that some Nazis aren’t very fine people,” he added.

Noah, who referred to Bannon as a guy who “can somehow look like your grandfather and your grandmother at the same time,” said Trump’s statement was “pure fire.”

"Donald Trump is so amazing, man," Noah joked. "In the middle of completely ripping his former chief strategist, he takes a moment to remind us of how dope he is.”

“The rats are finally eating their young,” Jimmy Kimmel added over on “Live”

"This administration unlike anything ever. There are three new scandals every day. The wheels just keep coming off, and somehow - the bus keeps rolling right along! I don’t know how many wheels there are on this bus?"

As for Bannon, he signaled late Wednesday that he would continue to stick by Trump, despite the increasing tensions between the two.

"The president of the United States is a great man,” Bannon told a listener who called into Breitbart News' SiriusXM show. “You know I support him, day in and day out, whether going through the country giving the Trump miracle speech or on the show or on the website."