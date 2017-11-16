Trump roasted by late-night hosts after he stops mid-speech to search for water

President Donald Trump's desperate search for a bottle of water during a speech from the White House on Wednesday -- a bottle that ended up being right in front of him -- was way too rich of an opportunity for ridicule.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Naturally, late-night TV hosts jumped on the opportunity to mock the moment as Trump bent over to look below the podium, until someone in the room pointed out that the water was in its usual spot -- off to the side and in front of him.

null

"He's talking about bringing jobs back to America, but he's drinking a bottle of water from Fiji," "Live" host Jimmy Kimmel said. "He's not even drinking American water during the speech about American [jobs]. I think that does a very good job of summing the man up right there."

"I wish when he was still looking for water, and he was, like, really dry, I wish at that moment, people from Puerto Rico would have come out and started throwing water bottles at his face," "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah joked.

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” called the gulp “hard to watch.”

Colbert also pointed out that Trump mocked Sen. Marco Rubio back in 2013 when he made an awkward pause during his Republican response to President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to drink from a bottle of water.

“Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle — would have much less negative impact,” Trump tweeted in 2013.

Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2013

Trump re-enacted Rubio’s thirsty moment nearly three years later during the presidential campaign and called Rubio a “total choke artist.”

“When they put Marco on to refute President Obama's speech, do you remember that catastrophe? And he's like this and we will -- I need water. Help me. I need water. Help. And he's -- this is on live television. This total choke artist, it's Rubio,” Trump said in February 2016.

For what it's worth, The Wonderful Company, which handles media relations for FIJI Water, released a statement saying, "Well, just goes to show FIJI Water is perfect for any party!"

Elsewhere on the dial, "Late Night" host Seth Meyers attempted to decode teen slang terms, like "Sprite club," "Blazey Eye," and "Pre-Laming."

And Colbert took a moment to show his audience who the "real sexiest man alive" is.

"Look, no offense to Blake [Shelton]. He’s a solid 7. But Sexiest Man Alive? More like Sexiest Man at the Home Depot, if it’s not busy," Colbert tweeted Wednesday.