Trump's slurred speech opens him up to ridicule from comedians

President Donald Trump's apparent flubbing of several words in Wednesday's public speech about relocating the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem opened him to a host of jokes later that night on the late-night scene.

In addition to slurring multiple words, Trump ended the speech with “God bless Israel. God bless the Palestinians, and God bless the United States,” but the last part of phrase was clearly mangled.

Naturally, it became fodder for TV hosts.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah called Trump’s speech “disturbing” to watch.

“As disturbing as it was today to watch Donald Trump add fuel to the Middle East conflict, it was even more disturbing to watch the conflict between Donald Trump's teeth and his tongue,” Noah said. “It seemed like someone hit him with a blow dart just before he went out to make the speech.

“Oh man! He's slurring and stumbling over the words. He sounds like he just had a drink with Bill Cosby, what's going on there, man?” he added.

Trump announces that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and all hell breaks loose between his tongue and teeth. #DentureDonald

He went on to surmise that Trump must’ve been having trouble with his dentures and called for a “molar investigation.”

“Think about it. Fake teeth, fake hair, fake tan. Like there's no part of his body that's real. At this point, I wouldn't be shocked to find out he is the dude from ‘Men in Black,’” Noah joked.

"The Late Show"’s Stephen Colbert played the clip of Trump’s speech twice during his opening monologue.

“He managed to get every word in the speech right, except the last one,” Colbert said. “I am really looking forward to this Jan. 30. We're live when Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the ‘Shtshh’ of the Union.”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” got in on the fun too.

“It seems like something is wrong with Donald Trump's mouth,” host Corden said before going on to play clips of the speech. “I knew he had a screw loose, we didn't know he had a tooth loose.

“That video contains the three things that make up our worst nightmares: public speaking, losing teeth and Donald Trump,” he joked.

The White House blamed acknowledged the slurred speech, calling it simply dry mouth and a non-issue, according to reports.