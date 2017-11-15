“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore says she’s looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving this year with her fiancé, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, her future in-laws and drop-ins from loved ones.

“It kind of balloons into an event of 40 people throughout the course of the day, which is super fun,” Moore, 33, told ABC News. “It’s more casual. It’s not so formal and sit-down. People will come at the beginning of the day and just stay for drinks and appetizers, and some people will have their Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving somewhere else, and then come and just have pie and coffee.

Unlike her “This Is Us” character, Rebecca Pearson, a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan who'd have football on the TV throughout Turkey Day, Moore said her traditions include music.

“The family that I’m marrying into is a bunch of musicians, and music is a huge thread in my life as well,” she explained. “Any sort of family gathering, but especially a Friendsgiving celebration, always the night devolves into music. Somebody starts getting on the piano and the guitar comes out. It just becomes a fun singalong and I hope that’s something we can carry through to our next Friendsgiving at our house with everybody. That’s always one of my favorite parts of the evening.”

“I feel like there’s always those family members that retreat to the family room and put on football and whatnot, but I say the bigger majority is ready to gather around the piano and start singing some songs,” she said.

Moore hosted a Friendsgiving lunch, presented by the Blue Cash Everyday and Blue Cash Preferred Cards from American Express, at The Eveleigh in Los Angeles last week, where she shared her Friendsgiving traditions and favorite recipe, including a paleo pumpkin pie.

Goldsmith’s favorite guilty pleasure Thanksgiving dish -- get the recipe below

Moore said her husband-to-be’s favorite “guilty pleasure” Thanksgiving dish is paleo pumpkin pie, which she’ll be baking this year using a recipe from her favorite blogger, Sweet Laurel. You can get the recipe below.

The paleo diet follows the premise that people should eat the same foods as our Paleolithic ancestors -- primarily meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seafood.

“She does all paleo desserts. They’re the most beautiful and decadent cakes, but they’re all gluten-free and they have no refined sugar, but it tastes better than any sort of regular cake you would order,” said Moore. “I got this recipe from her blog. It’s super easy and it tastes just as good, if not better, than the original. And you don’t feel bad about it. It’s the sort of leftover thing you can eat for breakfast.”

Moore said she’s better at handling the baked goods for Thanksgiving rather than traditional cooking.

“I’m the annoying LA person that brings the gluten-free pumpkin pie, and I’m going to attempt apple pie this year as well,” she proudly said. “I have a stupid gluten intolerance and I can’t digest it well so I selfishly bring it for myself, and there are other people who partake in that lifestyle as well. I’ve done it the last two years, [but] I’m going to add apple into the mix this year.”

Most thankful for this year

Moore told ABC News she’s “thankful for a lot” this year, but “first and foremost, health and happiness for the people that I love.”

“My family and my friends are always No. 1, but just the culmination of what the last year has brought into my life,” the singer and actress said of her gratitude for her engagement to Goldsmith and overall success on “This Is Us.”

“On the personal side, I’m so excited to start this next chapter of my life,” she added. “I feel incredibly lucky in that regard, and plan on getting married and plan a wedding and all of that fun stuff in the coming year. But professionally with the show and everything that’s come along with that as well, it feels so -- it’s hard to wrap my head around it. I feel grateful every day.”

Moore’s Thanksgiving fashions

The always stylish Moore said she wants to look “polished and elegant” but also wants to be “comfortable” on Thanksgiving.

“I’m not a heels girl unless I have to for something. So I’ll definitely be in cute flats and I think a long sleeve dress -- sort of a nod to the quasi-autumnal weather we have here in Los Angeles,” she told ABC News. “Long-sleeved, not super form-fitting but polished and elegant.”

She said she wore an Ulla Johnson dress for the holiday last year that she’s “since worn like 50 times.”

“It just has a little tie around the neck and it was sort of loose and a little billowy, but it was a pretty, printed pattern,” she explained. “I loved that because I felt like I can have a nice healthy plate of food but not feel like I’m not going to be uncomfortable in a tight dress.”

Mandy Moore's go-to paleo pumpkin pie recipe:

Ingredients:

Crust

2 cups almond or hazelnut flour

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 egg

Filling

1 3/4 cups pumpkin puree

3 eggs

1/2 cup coconut milk or almond milk

1/3 cup 100% maple syrup

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or a mixture of ground nutmeg, cloves, allspice, and ginger)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A pinch of Himalayan pink salt

To prepare pie crust:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Stir dry ingredients together in a bowl, then slowly stir in coconut oil and egg. Stir to combine. If more moisture is needed, add a bit more oil. Press into the bottom of a pie or tart pan.

To prepare filling:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Using a hand mixer or standing mixer, blend the pumpkin puree and eggs. Slowly add in coconut or almond milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract and salt.

Pour into prepared pie crust. Shield the edges of the pie crust with strips of foil. Bake for 30 minutes, then remove the foil strips and continue to bake until the center of the pie is firm, about 15 to 20 more minutes.

Allow to cool, then place in refrigerator to set overnight, or enjoy warm! Serve with coconut whipped cream.