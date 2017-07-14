"High School Musical" not only captivated massive audiences when it premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006, but it also made Vanessa Hudgens a huge breakout star.

"That’s beautiful that I got to create a character that is so ingrained in them and a part of their childhood," she said in an episode of "No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis," referring to the film's fans.

“It feels special to be a part of people’s lives like that,” she added.

Hudgens, 28, who portrayed Gabriella Montez in the film, also reflected on the fandom that the film and its subsequent sequels brought.

“I remember one time we were in London leaving an autograph signing and they escorted us to our car. As we were driving out, people were literally on top of the cars, just people everywhere -- shaking the car back and forth”, Hudgens said.

Although "High School Musical" may have been Hudgens’ first big role, the self-described “musical theater freak” had been drawn to the world of musical theater for as early as she can remember.

“My parents put me in dance class when I was three and I was the only kid who actually memorized the choreography,” she said during the ABC News' podcast.

Hudgens’ latest role is a bit different. She's the beauty ambassador for EcoTools, an environmentally friendly makeup brush collection. And she’s meeting some of her fans, brush in hand, as Hudgens and EcoTools have launched the #MyTrueBeauty campaign, hitting the road to provide makeup tutorials to women around the country.

“They’re going to be taking the intimidation out of makeup application and just lifting women up and inspiring them to be their best selves,” Hudgens said of the collaboration. “I feel like when you look good, you feel good, and there’s nothing more beautiful than a confident woman.”

EcoTools will also donate $100,000 to Glamour’s The Girl Project, an initiative to break down the barriers to secondary education for girls around the world.

For her, Hudgens’ partnership with EcoTools is all about establishing a connection with women.

“I think that it’s just so important to get our own issues out there, and to be able to talk about it and bond as a community," she continued.

Listen to the full interview on ABC News' podcast "No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis".