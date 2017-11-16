'Veep' production postponed as Julia Louis-Dreyfus undergoes cancer treatment

The executive producer of HBO's "Veep" announced that production on the show's final season has been delayed while its Emmy-winning star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, continues treatment for breast cancer.

Producer Frank Rich said the decision was made to wait for their lead actress.

"We were supposed to have started now while she's in treatment, but the expectation is that we will shoot again," Rich tells the Sirius XM radio show "The Press Pool." "We have one more season we're doing, which we're incredibly excited about."

Dreyfus announced in September that she'd been diagnosed with the disease.

On October 20, she posted an update on Instagram after undergoing a second round of chemotherapy. On November 9, she said she was getting "psyched" for a third round.