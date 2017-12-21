Venus Williams won't be charged in the fatal car crash that killed an elderly man back in June.

After an investigation, Palm Beach Gardens Police in Florida determined that Williams, 37, along with another driver involved in the three-vehicle crash on June 9, would not be charged.

A report on the investigation, obtained by ABC News, stated that Williams was cut off by an unidentified third vehicle as she tried to cross a six-lane highway near her home. That caused Linda Barson to slam into the passenger side of Williams' SUV.

While Barson suffered injuries, including a broken arm, her husband, Jerome died from organ failure 13 days after the collisions. He was 78.

The tennis champion is still facing a wrongful death civil lawsuit from the family of Jerome Barson as they claim Williams is at fault for being in the middle of the intersection on a red light. The family is seeking damages in excess of $15,000, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by ABC News.

An attorney for the Barson family, Michael Steinger, said in a statement Wednesday that they disagree with the police department's findings and will pursue the civil case against Williams.

"Palm Beach Gardens Police Department’s new report is incorrect -- Ms. Williams clearly violated our client's right of way because our client had a green light, as indicated in each and every police reports issued in this case to date," read the statement, obtained by ABC News. "The report is further inaccurate because the video surveillance does not indicate the color of Ms. Williams light and therefore does not support the police department's conclusion. Despite the flawed police department report The Barsons claims against Ms. Williams are still very much valid, although Ms. Williams will receive no criminal charges we are confident that The Barson civil claims will prevail in court."

Williams didn't respond to ABC News' request for comment after the report was released Wednesday.

In a previous statement during the investigation, an attorney for Williams said that "once Ms. Williams entered the intersection lawfully, she had the right to proceed through the intersection and other vehicles, including those with a red light changing to green, were obligated to yield the right-of-way to Ms. Williams."

"Ms. Williams is grateful for the continued diligence and efforts of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department in its investigation," he added. "At the same time, as this process moves forward, she remains deeply saddened by the loss suffered by the Barson family and continues to keep them in her thoughts and prayers."